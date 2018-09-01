Scientists and the design of experiments under scrutiny after a major project fails to reproduce results of high profile studies
Source: Attempt to replicate major social scientific findings of past decade fails | Science | The Guardian
Scientists and the design of experiments under scrutiny after a major project fails to reproduce results of high profile studies
Source: Attempt to replicate major social scientific findings of past decade fails | Science | The Guardian
Read? Share? Comment? tjdeepthinker@gmail.com
Family, Love, Life & Travel Just as we experience it.
www.CollegeSlaveAdjunct.com
As we wander, we wonder
Good morning, World :)
Inspiration, Motivation, Lifestyle and Daily Living,
Now Everyone Can Know How To Do
viral quotes and pictures
Photos, art - and a little bit of LIT.
landscapes of earth and soul
Get your daily motivation fix right here!
news from around
Aspire To Inspire
Culture, Environment & Social impact
news, tips and tricks
We Travel We Ravel
Smile! You’re at the best WordPress.com site ever
Where Two Passions Collide
feelings, thoughts and dilemmas
Problems of today, Ideas for tomorrow
Showcasing the best of female talent. Filmmakers and Screenwriers
An apprentice near a temple will recite the scriptures untaught.
Book Reviewer and Blogger
Contemplating, pondering, examining, considering, musing...effectively chewing on all curiosities...
when literature and travel meet at the cul-de-sac
Weapons and Training Equipment for All Martial Arts Enthusiasts
POETRY
BPD, cutter, mental illness, depression, self harm, emotional abuse
For bloggers who aspire to inspire
Nothing is impossible (at least that does not violate the laws of physics). When you can..violate the laws of physics!
Helping Cysters Overcome PCOS Together
Ideas inspired, expressed, shared and discussed. From the places we visit, the people we meet and the events that capture us.
Writing is human communication tool and it brings out the real personality in you as a person.
.co.uk
Atmospheric Chemistry, Meteorology, Wind Energy, Solar Energy, Air Pollution, Urban and Peri-urban Green Infrastructure Planning.
We Are All Talented. Showcase your Freedom
View the latest health news and explore articles on fitness, diet, nutrition, parenting, relationships, medicine, diseases and healthy living at my health exercise.
news from around
In Search of The Soul
When the green woods laugh with the voice of joy, And the dimpling stream runs laughing by; When the air does laugh with our merry wit, And the green hill laughs with the noise of it.