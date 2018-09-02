As a system, foreign aid is a fraud and does nothing for inequality | Kenan Malik | Opinion | The Guardian

A bit sad but very happy about the move to EARTHPAGES I liked the old Earthpages.ca – Think Free. But it was awfully tiring for one person – me – to try to update both blogs each and every day. Just signing in and out of two different blogs to update and check comments was fatiguing. You wouldn’t think so. But day after day it just […]

We’re moving but nothing will be lost. Earthpages.ca is merging with Earthpages.org. Our dot.ca address “earthpages.ca” now automatically directs to earthpages.org. All updates to Earthpages will be at the new earthpages.org | earthpages.ca. However, the existing material at the former earthpages.ca (posted up to 07/18/2018) will stay online and can still be reached at https://earthpages.wordpress.com. So if you just want to check something […]

Should We Merge? – Earthpages.ca | Earthpages.org For the past few weeks, I’ve been wondering if Earthpages.org and Earthpages.ca should merge. Since the latest template update, the two sides of Earthpages have not only been looking more similar. The content is also becoming more alike. I like having a distinctive Canadian dot.ca for the site, having been born and bred in Canada. […]