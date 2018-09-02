Earthpages.org

The future of Christianity is imperiled – Seriously?


Image – Pinterest

Source: Pocket: The future of Christianity is imperiled

Comment – Seriously? Some people can be so full of themselves that they don’t realize their country is not the whole universe. Christianity is very alive where I practice it in Canada. When I go to Mass I believe I am going to receive Jesus Christ. It’s not just the celebration and reception of a symbol, a mythic character or a ghost. The Eucharist makes it real, present and holy. Why I sense this and so many others do not, I don’t know.

I just deal with them…

 

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.