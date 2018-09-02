The future of Christianity is imperiled – Seriously?

Source: Pocket: The future of Christianity is imperiled
Comment – Seriously? Some people can be so full of themselves that they don’t realize their country is not the whole universe. Christianity is very alive where I practice it in Canada. When I go to Mass I believe I am going to receive Jesus Christ. It’s not just the celebration and reception of a symbol, a mythic character or a ghost. The Eucharist makes it real, present and holy. Why I sense this and so many others do not, I don’t know.
I just deal with them…