NSA code smacker says no, hackers perform a service

Source: Voting machine maker claims vote machine hack-fests a ‘green light’ for foreign hackers • The Register

Comment – I once had a funny feeling about one of our elections. Probably just an ‘overflow.’ By that I mean, I was probably picking up a real current of corruption in Ontario and supposing it was being directly applied to the elections process. It’s when you’re wrong but with some reason behind why you made the mistake.

I hope they develop good, anti-corruption voting and tallying software, just to be sure we, the people are truly being represented by our votes.