There is a common perception assumes that demonic possession, witchcraft, and superstition defined mental illness, and religion dominated study of the mind. However, the reality is much more subtle.
Source: Psychology and Mental Illness in the Middle Ages
Opinion – This article stands head and shoulders above most of what we find on this topic. My guess is that much of history is just as complicated and nuanced as our present reality. The big stories and ideas get passed along. But if we turn the spyglass back, we find all sorts of interesting peculiarities, diversions, thematic variation and, as Michel Foucault put it, buried discourses.