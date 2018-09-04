Earthpages.org

God in movies: Can the spiritual experience ever be properly represented?


Image – Pinterest

When 84% of the world believes in a Higher Power, it’s strange that film still hasn’t discovered how to represent the spiritual experience.

Source: God in movies: Can the spiritual experience ever be properly represented?

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.