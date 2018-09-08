Thorium – A safer, more efficient and abundant energy source for the future?

By Roy Carter

With an ever growing population and therefore demand for energy, many different options out there are available to power us well into the future. This article I will be focusing on a less known alternative known as thorium reactors.

Although not without its problems this alternative has the potential to replace nuclear power as a molten salt reactor can be prevented from the catastrophic meltdowns of Chernobyl, Three Mile Island, and Fukushima. Thorium reactors use a molten salt mix which in a worse case scenario can be diffused into tanks, safely using seals while preventing contamination and de-pressurization explosions such as it’s nuclear counterparts.

These reactors provide much more energy than regular nuclear reactors at a substantially efficient rate. Thorium has its issues such as the fact it still produces radioactive isotopes and has been dubbed “Economically non-viable” by those who champion conventional nuclear power. Yet we must also ask ourselves whether or not nuclear power is worth it as well. Governments have completely ignored the fact that Tritium has been leaking from about 25% to even reports of 75% of all the reactors in the U.S.¹ for example. The devastation and health risks that have occurred from Fukushima and Chernobyl were covered up under both governments, causing more deaths, destruction, and desolation to the areas where all oversight failed.

There has been a recent push in funding and research and development into improving thorium and due to its overabundance on the planet and elsewhere in the solar system, we could see thorium power rise as a future contender for energy consumption. For anyone interested in thorium technology, I’ll link to a Ted talk from a scientist named Kirk Sorenson who gave a talk about how he came to be a supporter of molten reactors for future lunar colonization and how we could benefit from it on Earth, for those wishing to investigate the details further.²

—

¹ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/radioactive-leaks-found-at-75-of-us-nuke-sites/ (75% and 25% claims) https://www.cbsnews.com/news/a-quarter-of-us-nuclear-plants-leaking/

² https://www.ted.com/talks/kirk_sorensen_thorium_an_alternative_nuclear_fuel