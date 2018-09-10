The Medicine Wheel – Yesterday, Today and… ?

Wikipedia says the term “medicine” was not meant to imply that physical healing was associated with the medicine wheel. Instead, the term apparently suggests that the sacred site and rock formations were associated with religious, spiritual and perhaps numinous significance. However, this seems like a superficial distinction on the part of Wikipedia because spirituality and physical healing can go hand in hand.

The medicine wheel consists of at least two of the following three characteristics.

A central stone cairn

One or more concentric stone circles

Two or more stone lines radiating outward from a central point

Other North American indigenous peoples have made similar formations, turtle-shaped stone piles with the legs, head, and tail pointing out the directions and aligned with astronomical events.

Astronomer John Eddy believed that some of the wheels had astronomical significance, where spokes on a wheel could be aiming toward certain stars, as well as sunrise or sunset, making the wheels a kind of calendar.

New Age writers tend to see the medicine wheel as a tool for personal development. This redefinition might be at odds with the indigenous view of ceremony and sacred sites being rooted in the community rather than the individual.¹

So maybe, in this sense, Voyager was a bit off when portraying the medicine wheel. But the importance, I think, of the Star Trek interpretation was in raising awareness of indigenous cultures—these, of course, thriving in the Americas centuries before the Europeans came to dominate.

Some believe that ancient aliens had a hand in offering a blueprint for the medicine wheel to humanity. As truthcontrol.com puts it: