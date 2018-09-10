The Medicine Wheel – Yesterday, Today and… ?

When I first wrote this entry some years ago, thinking of the medicine wheel called to mind images of Commander Chakotay of Star Trek: Voyager. Even today, an entire web page is devoted to this sci-fi treatment of the concept.
I’m no expert but it seems the Star Trek version isn’t too far from reality.
The medicine wheel comes in several variations. Essentially it’s a wheel-shaped pile of stones with radiating spokes built by several different Native American cultures.
Just as the Christian cross is both a symbol and a physical representation, the medicine wheel is a metaphor and monument for a variety of spiritual ideas.
Wikipedia says the term “medicine” was not meant to imply that physical healing was associated with the medicine wheel. Instead, the term apparently suggests that the sacred site and rock formations were associated with religious, spiritual and perhaps numinous significance. However, this seems like a superficial distinction on the part of Wikipedia because spirituality and physical healing can go hand in hand.
The medicine wheel consists of at least two of the following three characteristics.
- A central stone cairn
- One or more concentric stone circles
- Two or more stone lines radiating outward from a central point
Other North American indigenous peoples have made similar formations, turtle-shaped stone piles with the legs, head, and tail pointing out the directions and aligned with astronomical events.
Astronomer John Eddy believed that some of the wheels had astronomical significance, where spokes on a wheel could be aiming toward certain stars, as well as sunrise or sunset, making the wheels a kind of calendar.
New Age writers tend to see the medicine wheel as a tool for personal development. This redefinition might be at odds with the indigenous view of ceremony and sacred sites being rooted in the community rather than the individual.¹
So maybe, in this sense, Voyager was a bit off when portraying the medicine wheel. But the importance, I think, of the Star Trek interpretation was in raising awareness of indigenous cultures—these, of course, thriving in the Americas centuries before the Europeans came to dominate.
Some believe that ancient aliens had a hand in offering a blueprint for the medicine wheel to humanity. As truthcontrol.com puts it:
There are many interpretations of the medicine wheel, even with different colors and places for directions and was delivered by the Star People, an alien race that visited the earth long ago. As a present they left the wheel as a guidance map for the soul to evolve and to show humans that the earth is a part of a great community of beings, planets and stars.
These are compelling stories but for those of us who have not had a special revelation or insight to support these claims, we can only guess at the actual origin of the medicine wheel.²
Verna M. Wittigo sums up her view of how the medicine wheel applies to contemporary life:
Traditionally the medicine wheel is recognized as the sacred circle of
life. We are medicine wheels ourselves. We go around the medicine
wheel countless times a day for new Beginnings (East), Growth
(South), Death & Rest (West) and Wisdom (North).³
