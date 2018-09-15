The Mirror Effect Of The Empath: Why Some People Dislike You Instantly – (with commentary)

We have all experienced it, being around someone who has either taken an instant dislike to us, or a bizarre resentment suddenly appears in those we have known for some time. The Mirror Effect Of The Empath: Why Some People Dislike You Instantly Source: The Mirror Effect Of The Empath: Why Some People Dislike You Instantly – The Minds Journal

Opinion – This is a good example of how I can partially agree and disagree with something. It’s true we’ve probably all met people whom we don’t see eye to eye with from the get-go. It’s unfortunate but if somebody dislikes us from a first impression, it’s pretty hard to move forward. Not impossible. But hard.

I remember once touring the US with my (then) partner. We pulled into a gas station and, full of youthful enthusiasm, I told the attendant we were from Toronto. He just glared at me and didn’t say a word.

Not all Americans, of course, are xenophobic. One guy at Lake Placid complimented us on the Toronto Blue Jays (I’m not really into baseball but it was a nice gesture).

Next, we pulled into a New Age gift shop and got a telling response. “Why don’t you just join us?” the woman behind the counter said warmly, learning we were from Toronto.

“Uh, well, we sorta like our own country,” I replied, slightly caught off guard.

The lady meant well and we purchased a Brian Eno record that I hadn’t seen yet. So it was a pleasant encounter, even if it further illustrated how some Americans just don’t get or maybe project their own shadow onto Canadians.

On the idea of projecting the shadow, this is where I agree with the above article. It seems some people don’t like us because they see in us stuff they, themselves, haven’t resolved.

Consider the possible US entry ban on anyone who even works in the – soon to be legal – cannabis industry. Right. There’s no drugs in the US. No corruption and organized crime underpinning US society. It’s all squeaky clean. And Canada is the bad guy.

Get a life!

So I do agree with the article’s use of the shadow.

However, whenever I see or hear the term “vibration” – which the article uses – it sort of tells me where a person is at. For me, spirituality is not about vibration. Yes, I sometimes compromise and use the term “vibes” to try to connect or reach out to others. But vibrations are something of the matter/energy realm. Genuine spirituality intersects with matter/energy but is entirely different. At least, that’s how I see it.

So on that point, I felt the article was weak.

Another red flag arose with the article’s sort of glorification of the Empath. What? We’re all intuitive and part of God’s plan. True, people are different but too often I see contemplatives and introverts exalting themselves over active people and extraverts—who tend to be the movers and shakers of this world.

That’s a sham. A lot of folks smoked that pipe when I was studying in India during the 80s and 90s. They idolized their gurus who, for them, were beyond reproach.

Scary? Cultish? You bet.

I myself once had a guru. But I saw thru it and moved on.

Obviously, we can’t and probably shouldn’t agree on everything when it comes to religion and spirituality. Only fully enlightened beings could do that. And most of us are pretty far from that ideal. We can, however, honestly compare. This means appreciating similarities but not glossing over differences.

I felt there was sufficient insight to link to the above piece. But I wouldn’t want readers supposing I agreed with all of it.