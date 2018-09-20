Earthpages.org

Church of England should avoid only calling God ‘he’, Bishop says


Image via Mix

The Church of England should avoid only calling God “he”, a bishop has said, as a survey found that young Christians think God is male.

Source: Church of England should avoid only calling God ‘he’, Bishop says

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.