Vulnerable populations include people with disabilities, chronic conditions and mental illnesses, but these populations aren’t always able to evacuate during natural disasters.

Many reports have stated the women were chained in the back of the van, though the sheriff said he did not think this was the case, but he isn’t sure, according to The New York Times. He said it wasn’t typical for patients to be restrained unless they were combative, which the two patients were not.

Source: Mental Health Patients Drown in Flood Waters in Sheriff’s Van | The Mighty

Seeing this I remembered the Emily Dickinson poem: