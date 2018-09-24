Earthpages.org

Jung at Heart — Reviewing Carl Jung’s persistent hold on our attention


Image via Tumblr

Carl Jung is back. Well, in a minor way. In the sense of, like, never having entirely disappeared since his death in 1961. Jung is the little train engine of psychology: still in service, still hauling freight and passengers on a narrow-gauge railroad off somewhere in the distance. Never the main line, but maybe for that reason never an abandoned line, either. And every 10 years or so, something causes readers to notice that Jung somehow endures, chugging along as he always has.

Source: Jung at Heart — Reviewing Carl Jung’s persistent hold on our attention

