Policy makers should consider how they can protect people’s health by minimising noise pollution from a variety of sources such as wind turbines, traffic, aircraft, railways, nightclubs, and sporting events, the World Health Organization has said.1A report from WHO Europe set limits on exposure to environmental noise on the basis of a comprehensive review of available evidence on the impact of noise on human health.Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO regional director for Europe, said, “Noise is one of the most important environmental risks to health and continues to be …
Source: Noise pollution: WHO sets limits on exposure to minimise adverse health effects | The BMJ