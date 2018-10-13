Earthpages.org

Results of World’s Largest Antidepressant Study Look Dismal – Mad In America


Image via Pinterest

The largest and most expensive study of antidepressants ever conducted suggests that in real life situations, people taking antidepressants do not do well.

Source: Results of World’s Largest Antidepressant Study Look Dismal – Mad In America

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.