Bio-Fuels and the War Between Corn and Algae

By Roy Carter



Next subject I’ll be covering is the options for biofuels currently being developed. The push for biofuels came in the 90’s to early 2010’s with the support of all the world’s major oil companies to replace energy needs dictated by the UN and OPEC nations.

This meant that there was a significant drop in food production for consumption which increased food prices for everyone. This caused a great division in the biofuel movement. Was the bang for the buck worth it? Then came the push to switch from corn to algae, which has much more capacity to produce more gallons of oil than corn or soybean oils.¹ Considering how much corn is pushed by Big Agra companies there are still many who champion corn biofuel over algae with a strong grassroots support for algae.

This created that ever reaching shadow question: Is the entire energy gone into the process economically and ecologically beneficial? The IEA (International Energy Agency) predicts a global market of 8% or more of the world’s energy consumption by 2025 and there are many different types of ethanol being used around the world.² However, there’s still going to be patent protectionism from big oil companies who are looking into alternative options.

Ethanol has been preferred over algae but millions in research and development are underway with China having goals to hit 10% biofuel and Thailand’s goal of 20% biofuels by 2017-2020. So there’s plenty of time to see what the most brilliant scientific minds can create through biodegradation. As of this article, the battle is currently between corn oil and algae with algae gaining more ground but with the pre and post NAFTA nations of North America favoring more on corn-based ethanols.

Hopefully time, corporate costs and efficiency will decide the victor, although it doesn’t always turn out this way.

¹ worldwatch.org/node/5391

² biofuelsassociation.com.au/biofuels/ethanol-use-around-the-world/