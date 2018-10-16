The Old Testament – Great people can be flawed and the OT isn’t always heavy

The following Old Testament story suggests it’s unwise for gifted people to be overconfident.

Samson: God gave Samson great power, but Samson took it for granted and led a sinful life, expecting God to bail him out again and again. When Samson told Delilah that the secret of his strength was his long hair, God allowed the Philistines to overpower Samson, gouge out his eyes, and take him as a prisoner.

Source: 3 Things You May Not Know About the Old Testament

Opinion – This is a good little article showing how great people can be flawed and that, despite trends to bash it, there is positive material in the Old Testament.