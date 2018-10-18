Designer babies are becoming a reality – Will the rich soon buy pretty, prefab babies?

An ethical dilemma

Source: Designer babies are becoming a reality

Comment – Back in the 80s I remember seeing some psychology study indicating that we tend to choose partners who are about as (conventionally) attractive as we are. I don’t know if subsequent research challenges this claim. But if we look around, it seems those findings hold up today.

Sometimes we’re amazed. “How did he get THAT woman?” or “She did really well with HIM.”

We’ve all heard it.

But on the whole, levels of physical attractiveness tend to be reinforced through generations, a lot like class, wealth, education, and degree of lawfulness or criminality.

The above story, however, points to a whole new reality. It’s one thing to consciously or unconsciously seek out “the best we can get” but it’s quite another to buy it for your offspring.

Will the rich soon be able to purchase pretty, prefab babies?

And how would that affect our collective quest to level the playing field?

Sometimes I’m glad I was born when I was. The future might be enthralling. But it could also be scary.