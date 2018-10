“Six Signs of Scientism”: where I disagree with Haack – Statistical Modeling, Causal Inference, and… I came across this article, “Six Signs of Scientism,” by philosopher Susan Haack from 2009. I think I’m in general agreement with Haack’s views—science has made amazing progress over the centuries but “like all human enterprises, science is ineradicably is fallible and imperfect. At best its progress is ragged, uneven, and unpredictable; moreover, much scien […]

The TRUTH Why Modern Music Is Awful – YouTube Comment – I’m not sure that I entirely agree with this guy. There is a complexity to electronic music production that goes way beyond compression and loudness wars. And only those with real talent can pull it off. Or at least, sell. Outstanding video, though. Did he use compression on his vocals? My guess is […]

The Tribal Problem | Psychology Today Just as a picture gets divided into figure and ground, we divide the social world into us and them. How does that happen? Did it help our ancestors to thrive? Could we stop doing it in the name of peace and harmony? Source: The Tribal Problem | Psychology Today