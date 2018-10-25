Earthpages.org

Fight against plastic moves to space as satellites track pollution 


Satellites are being used to help curb plastic on British coasts for the first time under a government scheme to give free access to high-resolution images from space.

Source: Fight against plastic moves to space as satellites track pollution 

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.