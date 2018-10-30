John Stuart Mill – A progressive thinker but not without limits

John Stuart Mill (1806-73) was a social thinker and government man who advocated utilitarianism, an ethical theory developed by his predecessor, the philosopher and social reformer Jeremy Bentham (1748-1747).

A member of the Liberal Party, Mill was the first Member of Parliament to champion the cause of women’s suffrage.

As a child, Mill was advanced beyond his years. At age three years he studied Greek. By eight years, he had absorbed Aesop’s Fables, Xenophon’s Anabasis, and the entire corpus of histories written by Herodotus. He also knew of Lucian, the dialogues of Plato and other leading classical writers. If that was not enough, he was an avid reader of history and learned arithmetic, physics and astronomy.

Mill went through a period of melancholia to the extent of considering suicide at age twenty. His autobiography tells us that he found salvation not in devising new social programs or, for that matter, immersing himself in religion. Instead, it was the poetry of William Wordsworth that kindled deeper meaning and hope. This would see him return to his role as a social reformer with a renewed fervor.

He had asked himself whether the creation of a just society, his life’s objective, would actually make him happy. His heart answered “no”, and unsurprisingly he lost the happiness of striving towards this objective. Eventually, the poetry of William Wordsworth showed him that beauty generates compassion for others and stimulates joy. With renewed joy he continued to work towards a just society.¹

In 1851, Mill married Harriet Taylor after more than 20 years of friendship. Taylor had been a married woman but following the death of her husband, she and Mill wed. Taylor had a direct impact on Mill’s work over the years. She influenced Mill’s advocacy of women’s rights and helped to revise of On Liberty which was published shortly after her death in 1858, seven years after her marriage to Mill. Mill was what we might call a soft scientist or, perhaps, a philosopher of science. He agreed with William Herschel that laws were discovered through observation and induction, and needed empirical verification.

Mill’s On Liberty looks at how power may be legitimately exercised by society over the individual. However, Mill’s vision is limited by the spirit of his times. His understanding of liberty does not include everyone. For instance, he says “Despotism is a legitimate mode of government in dealing with barbarians.”²

On Liberty is probably Mill’s best-known work. Mill vigorously defends and maintains that free speech is necessary for personal and social progress.

We can never be sure, he contends, that a silenced opinion does not contain some element of the truth. He also argues that allowing people to air false opinions is productive for two reasons. First, individuals are more likely to abandon erroneous beliefs if they are engaged in an open exchange of ideas. Second, by forcing other individuals to re-examine and re-affirm their beliefs in the process of debate, these beliefs are kept from declining into mere dogma.³

For Mill, social liberty protects people from tyrannical political rulers. He also outlines various types of social tyranny, such as the tyranny of the majority.4

Mill was also something of a prefigurative environmentalist. He understood different types of capital, to include cultural capital,5 and believed that the logical outcome of unlimited growth was the destruction of the environment and a reduced quality of life. Accordingly, he believed that a stationary state could be better than untrammeled economic growth.

In Utilitarianism (1863) Mill agrees with David Hume‘s principle of utility by saying

Actions are right in proportion as they tend to promote happiness; wrong as they tend to produce the reverse of happiness.6

In philosophy, Mill critiques Immanuel Kant‘s categorical imperative, the dictum that our actions should be morally good in every circumstance. Mill believes the principle of utility amounts to the same thing as the categorical imperative because moral actions are defined as good and bad through a cost-benefit analysis of their outcomes.

Just when we see the final result of our actions, however, complicates this claim. Theologians, for instance, say we sometimes have to wait until the afterlife to fully realize and be justly rewarded or punished for our worldly choices.

Altogether, Mill is an impressive thinker but not without his limits. Who among us can say anything different?

