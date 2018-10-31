Earthpages.org

Can Psychotherapy Help for Schizophrenia? | History of Psychiatry


Conventional wisdom says “the talking cure” doesn’t help for so-called schizophrenia. This article questions that:

Comment – I wasn’t going to post this on Halloween because there’s nothing fun, funny or festive about mental suffering. The image looks sort of Frankenstein-ish. So if this was painted by a mere observer, posting it on Halloween could come off as exploitative or cruel.

However, the artwork is a self-portrait created by a sufferer. To me, this really changes things. It’s a statement about how terrible not only the condition but its social perception and treatment can be. So in the sense of empowering all those patients who suffer, I believe posting this somewhat horrific image on Halloween is appropriate.

