War metaphors are overused. But it is difficult to describe the global uptick in violence against the press as anything other than a battle for freedom from corruption and the dangerous ideologies that seek to make it look respectable.

Source: Why the fight against corruption is this generation’s defining issue | World Economic Forum

Opinion – Yes, I believe the future will look back to our era with the same kind of horror that we sense when looking back to barbaric practices in the ancient and medieval worlds.

Not only are some people murdered when they get too close to or vocal about a hot issue. Many others are marginalized, stigmatized and left jobless.

Halloween may be over for another year. But in a very real sense it isn’t. Halloween arguably is a time when people can vent, in a socially acceptable way, all the unconscious undercurrents in 21st-century society.

— MC