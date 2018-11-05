The Christian woman in Pakistan who was on death row for nearly a decade before being acquitted by the country’s top court last week is now seeking asylum elsewhere, after widespread violent protests throughout the country.

Source: Asia Bibi, Christian woman accused of blasphemy, seeks asylum amid violent protests | Fox News

Opinion – This is a really frightening story. On the TV news I saw a large group of Pakistani men on the street holding up signs saying “HANG HER.” It makes me realize just how different Pakistan society is from Canadian society. In Canada, protesters would be arrested for advocating such horrific violence in a public place.

Ironically, because Asia is a Christian, I don’t think some people will care as much. This is a ridiculous double standard. But it’s nothing new. Christians are still the most persecuted religious group on Earth. But it rarely makes the headlines.

Why?