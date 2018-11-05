Earthpages.org

Asia Bibi, Christian woman accused of blasphemy, seeks asylum amid violent protests | Fox News


The Christian woman in Pakistan who was on death row for nearly a decade before being acquitted by the country’s top court last week is now seeking asylum elsewhere, after widespread violent protests throughout the country.

Source: Asia Bibi, Christian woman accused of blasphemy, seeks asylum amid violent protests | Fox News

Opinion – This is a really frightening story. On the TV news I saw a large group of Pakistani men on the street holding up signs saying “HANG HER.” It makes me realize just how different Pakistan society is from Canadian society. In Canada, protesters would be arrested for advocating such horrific violence in a public place.

Ironically, because Asia is a Christian, I don’t think some people will care as much. This is a ridiculous double standard. But it’s nothing new. Christians are still the most persecuted religious group on Earth. But it rarely makes the headlines.

Why?

 

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.