As two women with no formal psychological training, Myers and Briggs serve in stark contrast to other psychologists of the early 20th century; however, their fierce devotion to the gospel of personality revolutionized psychological assessment.
Myers-Briggs’ evolution into the personality gospel
Source: Myers-Briggs’ evolution into the personality gospel | The McGill Tribune
Opinion – Any kind of personality classification will only include elements that the test designers understand, appreciate or perhaps believe in. This experimenter bias is unavoidable. That’s why I steer clear of test and labels. Often they present a caricature of the full person. And in some instances, I think they impede rather than facilitate growth.
The discoveries and achievements purely in the fields of psychology and psychiatry are not capable of offering a truly complete vision of the person. They are not capable of resolving on their own the fundamental questions concerning the meaning of life and the human vocation.
Added a quote from St. John Paul II.
