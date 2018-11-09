Wanderlust & Smoke

10 Mysterious Facts About the Dionysian Cults

Dionysus, also called Bacchus, had at one point a huge impact on Greek and Roman life. There was a huge following that was specifically dedicated to Dionysus. They were inspired to live free from the confines of society and do pretty much anything they wanted. The early Dionysian Cults celebrated the growing and harvesting seasons of wine making. The rites and practices in honor of Dionysus was centered around the production and consumption of wine and other intoxicants.

01. Intoxication & Madness

Dionysus was a God of liberation and intoxication. The cults would bring on a feeling of frenzy and madness by consuming intoxicants including, but not limited to, wine and hallucinogens. The earliest dated Dionysian cults were centered around wine and consuming it. The goal was to liberate themselves from the confines of society so that they could return to their true…