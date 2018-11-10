Chinese teen braniacs are being trained to build new AI weapons • The Register (racist headline?)

Beijing Institute of Technology launches a new programme to further defense interests…

Source: Chinese teen braniacs are being trained to build new AI weapons • The Register

Comment – This struck me as a racist headline.

So the Chinese want to get an edge in the military and are educating their youth to do so.

If it were the UK or USA doing so, would the author of this piece have used the word “brainiacs” to describe the youths?

Brainiac is a villain. No bones about it. Yes, the word is used in common parlance. But usually to insult someone.