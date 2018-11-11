For Justin Trudeau and his Canadian delegation, there was an obvious place to start a weekend of commemorations marking the centenary of the armistice that ended the First World War: The still-pockmarked battlefield at Canada’s National Memorial at Vimy Ridge.

Source: ‘Thank you’ to veterans: Vimy Ridge 1st stop on Trudeau’s tour to mark 100 years since armistice

Comment – In my younger days, I went through a stage where I thought we should focus more on present problems and let go of past hostilities. After all, who remembers the sacrifices of the Trojan War these days, other than historians and hob-knobbing classicists?

Now I feel that my perspective was pretty shallow. I understand that I was young and caught up in my own issues, not appreciating that the world would have been entirely different had not many brave men and women stood up for freedom in various situations.

Remembering isn’t only about the past. It’s also a reminder that we have to stand up to the crud and corruption that threatens our human rights and freedoms today.