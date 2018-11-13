8 Facts About Carl Jung | Mental Floss

More about the transition of “Think Free” to the new EARTHPAGES Well, it’s back to school for millions of kids today and I’m happy with the transition from the old “Think Free” (where you’re at now) to the new Earthpages. Revising and migrating existing articles from one blog to the other gives Earthpages a whole new vitality. Maybe Marshall McLuhan was right: The medium is the […]

A bit sad but very happy about the move to EARTHPAGES I liked the old Earthpages.ca – Think Free. But it was awfully tiring for one person – me – to try to update both blogs each and every day. Just signing in and out of two different blogs to update and check comments was fatiguing. You wouldn’t think so. But day after day it just […]

We’re moving – Earthpages.ca is merging with Earthpages.org. Our address “earthpages.ca” now redirects to earthpages.org. All updates to Earthpages are at the new earthpages.org | earthpages.ca. However, material at the old Earthpages.ca – Think Free* will remain online and can be accessed by searching (top right) at https://earthpages.wordpress.com. Over time, all the best from the old Earthpages.ca – Think Free will […]