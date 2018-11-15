Daryl Hall on solo work, his famous duo and ‘organized crime’ | Headliners | pressofatlanticcity.com

Q: You’ve sold at least 13 million albums in the U.S. alone. Are you guys seeing any royalties yet?

Hall: (Laughs.) That’s funny. The music business shouldn’t really be called a business, I mean it’s not a business. Let’s put it that way.

Q: What is it?

Hall: Can I suggest the words “organized crime”?

Q: I think you just did. So what’s next after this tour? Is it about time to make a record together?