Daryl Hall on solo work, his famous duo and ‘organized crime’ | Headliners | pressofatlanticcity.com


Q: You’ve sold at least 13 million albums in the U.S. alone. Are you guys seeing any royalties yet?

Hall: (Laughs.) That’s funny. The music business shouldn’t really be called a business, I mean it’s not a business. Let’s put it that way.

Q: What is it?

Hall: Can I suggest the words “organized crime”?

Q: I think you just did. So what’s next after this tour? Is it about time to make a record together?

Back in the ’80s, when Hall & Oates were at the peak of their commercial success, there was a sprawling record store in South Central L.A. where clerks would spin…

Source: Daryl Hall on solo work, his famous duo and ‘organized crime’ | Headliners | pressofatlanticcity.com

Opinion – Huh? Organized crime? I thought that was something only Trump dabbed in! (sarcasm intended). See previous post.

