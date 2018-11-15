Human evolution is still happening – possibly faster than ever

Humans are also adapting to their environment.

Opinion – What’s interesting about this is it runs counter to what all the carbon-taxing global warming warriors are telling us.

Yes, the Earth is changing. It always has been and will continue to do so. To assume this means the end of humanity is silly. In fact, the very mutations that survive all these changes might be a driving force in what we are supposed to become.

When I suggested this at davidbowie.com (when David Bowie was still alive), my comments were met with ridicule and name-calling. Some people just don’t want to think out of the box. Doom and gloom scenarios must thrill them on some unconscious level. Or something… I don’t really know. Maybe some people are just dim-witted.