Psychiatrist on Trump’s “God complex”: He is “erotically attached to violence” | Salon.com (with commentary)

Source: Psychiatrist Justin Frank on Trump’s “God complex”: He is “erotically attached to violence” | Salon.com

Opinion – You’ve got to read this article. Not because I think it holds any great truths but because it’s an excellent example of someone disliking another person and trying to legitimize their dislike through psychobabble—that is, scientism.

The funny thing is, I have a totally different take on Trump. I think some folks dislike him because he represents all the hidden and buried hypocrisies of (North) American society. He is the shadow come to light. And some are just not willing to accept that they have similar impulses. So, to use the proper psychobabble term, they project their own dark shadow onto Trump.

No, it’s not us good people who are racist, xenophobic, greedy, manipulative, materialistic and imperialistic. IT’S TRUMP.

Sure thing… keep telling it to yourself. Pat yourselves on the back. But someday you’ll have to face your own monsters. And chances are you won’t like it.