The Indian Mela – The largest peaceful gathering on Earth

In Hinduism a mela is a fair or festival, usually with religious observances.

At the mela men and women deemed holy along with ordinary people typically gather to celebrate and deepen their faith through dance, song and purifying rites.

These purifying rites often entail bathing in the waters of the Ganges or Jamuna/Yanuma, two rivers believed to be sacred.

Melas also may be cultural exhibitions not specifically focussed on religion and spirituality. These melas are a bit more like a Hindu version of Toronto’s Caribana festival, where people eat, shop and are entertained. In India, however, religious ideas and images permeate society so thoroughly that spirituality will likely be implied in art or other items on display or for sale.

The sheer size of some Indian melas distinguishes them from pretty much all other festivals. The Kumbh mela, held every twelve years, is one of the largest fairs in India. In 2010 about 60-80 million people came together, making it go down in history as the largest peaceful gathering in the world.

Vibrant melas occur outside of Asia. In Europe and the USA, melas tend to be publicly funded and open to all.

When studying in India I admittedly skirted the Kumbh mela. I didn’t want zealous enthusiasts spraying me with colored powders, fearing that the powder might get in my eyes or ears. My approach to spirituality in India was far more contemplative. Maybe I missed something. Maybe I didn’t.

By the same token, when Pope John Paul II came to Toronto I purposely didn’t go to see him near Pearson International Airport. Apparently, the loudspeakers were so loud at that event that some complained of pain in their ears.

Some people thrive on large public wingdings. I don’t. For me, spirituality is a quiet connection with God, which ideally enters in and out as we intercede with others.

Related » Mandala