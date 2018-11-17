Christian charity claims God can ‘change’ your sexuality

Source: Christian charity claims God can ‘change’ your sexuality – PinkNews · PinkNews

Opinion – I actually don’t have a firm opinion on this. The issue is so incredibly complex that to adamantly stick to just one strand of the debate seems potentially harmful. We can look at gender from so many different angles—e.g. genetics, psychology, sociology, philosophy, and theology. I don’t think we can attribute a single cause but rather a constellation of factors leading to how one feels about their sexuality. But that’s just an opinion.

I was surprised, however, to see how PinkNews simply related the story without adding a critique. That must have been challenging to report something one is (I assume) extremely opposed to. The lack of “lashing back” to me indicates maturity. However, I don’t think posting images from hidden cameras is fair practice. Just because someone is “Pink” doesn’t give them a free pass to be unethical. For that reason, I didn’t repost the original images in the piece but rather a graphic from somewhere else (follow through links for source).