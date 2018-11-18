Earthpages.org

Canada has enough pipelines to get to the moon – Terrace Standard


Pipelines totalling 840,000 kilometres run across Canada. If aligned into a single pipe, it would be long enough for a return trip to the moon, with plenty of pipe to spare.

Source: Canada has enough pipelines to get the moon – Terrace Standard

