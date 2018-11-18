Woman suing doctors’ surgery told ‘she was possessed by demons and needed exorcism’ – Mirror Online

Sally Brayshaw, 56, of Stoke-on-Trent, alleges she was taken to religious meetings and told the Devil was “having a real go” at her by GP Thomas O’Brien

Opinion: Cultish organizations and quacks make it harder for the rest of us who have reason to believe in good and bad spiritual powers. Those opposed to this belief read stories like the above and assume all of religion is for the birds.

To me, this is childish thinking.

Look at life. We have good doctors who know their stuff and other doctors who make bad judgments. Likewise, we have good educators who really want to help students grow. And we have others who are nasty, doing everything they can to impede a student’s progress.

In all areas of life, we find people who are good at what they do and others who are not. And again, we have some who are downright frauds. It’s the same with spirituality. Just because one quack abuses a vulnerable person does not mean all people who believe in good and bad spirituality are misguided.

It’s just not that simple.