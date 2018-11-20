A Roman Catholic priest in upstate New York who was placed on leave amid accusations of child sex abuse says he knows he’s innocent.

Source: Accused Catholic Priest: ‘I Know I’m Innocent’ | New York News | US News

Opinion: While studying for my doctorate I happened to meet a young Catholic priest at a downtown McDonald’s who had been indefinitely suspended from his priestly duties due to sex abuse allegations.

As he sipped his Double Double he swore to me, with Christlike eyes, that he was innocent. My radar is not infallible but this guy came off as a stable, ethically mature person. A “regular guy,” as they say. So I tended to believe him and suggested he contact a local monsignor who had helped me navigate the early stages of my conversion from Anglicanism to Catholicism.

I’m not sure if the priest en travail followed up. He said that nobody in the Church would see or even speak to him. In other words, he was alone and blackballed.

Later, I too would feel alone and blackballed when an authoritarian but (somehow?) powerful professor withdrew his support near postdoc scholarship deadlines.

It’s not a nice feeling.

Sigmund Freud theorized that part of kids’ sexual development involves overcoming fear produced by their own fantasies. Freud’s views on childhood development have been roundly critiqued by psychologists and feminists, alike.

However, the lasting contribution of Freud’s work with children is that (a) kids do have a sexuality and (b) they often don’t see things clearly nor understand what is and what is not socially acceptable.

Also, like women and men adults, sometimes kids just lie. So it’s important that we hold on to the fundamental democratic principle of “innocent until proven guilty.”

Not to make light of abuse allegations but defendants have rights too. And we should remember that.