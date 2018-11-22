Psychology’s Replication Crisis Is Running Out of Excuses – The Atlantic

Despite the large sample sizes and the blessings of the original teams, the team failed to replicate half of the studies it focused on. It couldn’t, for example, show that people subconsciously exposed to the concept of heat were more likely to believe in global warming, or that moral transgressions create a need for physical cleanliness in the style of Lady Macbeth, or that people who grow up with more siblings are more altruistic. And as in previous big projects, online bettors were surprisingly good at predicting beforehand which studies would ultimately replicate. Somehow, they could intuit which studies were reliable.

Source: Psychology’s Replication Crisis Is Running Out of Excuses

Opinion: What a joke! Online bettors are good at telling us which psych studies are rubbish and which seem to hold more water.

Over the past few months, I’ve watched some videos by a prominent psychologist who, at least in two videos, tries to legitimize his controversial theories by saying “I’M A CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST.”

On hearing that I felt he wasn’t too bright.

The above finding also reinforces my ongoing skepticism about not only psychology but also psychiatry, which borrows much from the former. How many times have we heard psychiatrists glibly quote studies as if they were the gospel truth?

True, many people believe that science is self-correcting, so even if it messes up it will eventually fix itself or, at least, improve. Others, however, maintain that science just keeps shifting paradigms, which by definition are limited.

Myself, I’m not sure. But I do believe that science is culture-bound. It has to be. It is created and produced by none other than human beings.

Limited… human… beings.

So the next time someone cries out “I’M A CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST!” while trying to advance their views, call them on it.