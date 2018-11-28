Case Study – Why are scientists and the public in DENIAL about the interpretive and other HUMAN aspects of science?

Denial. We hear it all the time.

This morning I turn on CBC radio and sure enough, they’re talking about the denial of climate change. The other night on National Geographic TV I watch Mars and hear geoscientists saying that the public denies what they don’t want to hear.

In Mars scientists are depicted as bold heroes who uncover the truth at any cost. And the rest of us who think for ourselves about realities like experimenter bias, skewed interpretations of results and the scientism of fanciful data interpolation are almost being bullied by the new moral majority.

It’s a kind of subtle brainwashing and often aggressive oppression, on a global scale.

But for the moment, let’s put climate change aside and look at another hot issue, namely gender.

I just came across two articles by Ph.D’s talking about the science behind gender. And they are totally different.

Here’s the first article (click on the title to access directly):

And here’s the second article (click on the title to access directly):

So what are we to think?

The answer is to NOT STOP THINKING FOR YOURSELF. Don’t let any kind of political authoritarianism tell you how to analyze the world around you.

That is the beginning of tyranny. And I’m pretty sure most of us don’t want that.