Mom battles school board saying yoga against her religion

Gina Clarke was furious when her 8-year-old daughter came home from school in tears after doing a wellness day activity in her Grade 3 class. “(My daughter) was very upset,” recalls the Vaughan mother. “She knew she did something she wasn’t supposed to.”

Source: Mom battles school board saying yoga against her religion | The Star

Opinion – Imagine the opposite: Kids are forced to kneel and pray the Holy Rosary. Can you imagine the outrage that would follow? But when a Christian child is forced to do something against his or her religious sensibilities, nobody cares. At least, it seems so. It will be interesting to see how this story pans out.

As I’ve asked before, why does nobody care about human rights abuses against Christians?

Something to ponder as we approach Christmas.