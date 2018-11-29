Plato’s Meno – The Socratic dialogue that says ‘We knew it all the time’

Meno is one of Plato‘s (circa 423 – 348 BCE) popular dialogues, which scholars believe was composed in his “early-middle” period. Meno introduces ideas further developed in the Republic, which most ascribe to Plato’s “middle” period.

Before his politically charged death in ancient Athens, Socrates – who never actually wrote anything – had been Plato’s teacher. Socrates was so influential that he became the chief character in most of Plato’s 30 some odd dialogues.

The dialogue begins with the character Socrates asking questions about virtue, which most likely represents Plato’s worldview.¹

We don’t get a complete answer to the problem of virtue but Socrates rebuts ideas, voiced by Meno, that are infused with ancient Greek sexism and politics:

The virtue of a man-he should know how to administer the state, and in the administration of it to benefit his friends and harm his enemies; and he must also be careful not to suffer harm himself. A woman’s virtue, if you wish to know about that, may also be easily described: her duty is to order her house, and keep what is indoors, and obey her husband. Every age, every condition of life, young or old, male or female, bond or free, has a different virtue: there are virtuesnumberless, and no lack of definitions of them; for virtue is relative to the actions and ages of each of us in all that we do. And the same may be said of vice, Socrates.²

By the end of the dialogue, Socrates says that whatever virtue is, it must be related to wisdom and common to all—that is, a universal truth.

Wisdom is also related to knowledge, so Meno introduces Plato’s theory of knowledge as “recollection,” a theme that would reappear in the Republic.

Essentially, Plato believes in reincarnation and immortal, individual souls. According to Plato, learning is simply remembering what the soul has already encountered in eternity. Because the trauma of birth makes us forget our experience of eternal truths, we need to ‘remember’ what we already knew. This is similar to the idea of the ‘unconscious,’ especially the Jungian variety, where ego-consciousness must reclaim hidden layers of the psyche, many of which are said to be universal.³

In demonstrating his theory of knowledge as recollection, Socrates asks Meno’s slave boy a series of geometrical questions without providing the final answer. The slave boy eventually gets the correct answer without Socrates giving it away, so Socrates concludes that the boy must have already known the solution. He was “awakened into knowledge.”

And if there have been always true thoughts in him, both at the time when he was and was not a man, which only need to be awakened into knowledge by putting questions to him, his soul must have always possessed this knowledge.4

However, some thinkers argue that Plato’s exposition is a little too quick and easy: Socrates prods the boy toward the right answer by asking leading questions which the slave boy would never have asked on his own. This leads to complex debates about Plato’s views on teaching and recollection. To simplify matters we can ask: At what point are things made so obvious that there is no need to posit a transcendental component to learning?

Meno also makes a key distinction between a belief that happens to be true vs. knowing the truth. Plato apparently believed that one could know things for certain but I tend to think we can never fully escape our human tendency to interpret even the most striking of revelations or, in Plato’s understanding, recollections.

Speaking for myself, Plato was one of my earliest fascinations. In my mid- to late teens, I began to realize there is more to life than meets the eye. So I will always enjoy going over his ideas. For me, it’s a kind of stroll down memory lane. A pleasant walk in the garden of things gone by. And every time I revisit that garden, I discover new fruits that in my younger days I was too green to appreciate.

—

¹ Since Socrates did not write anything, his story comes from subsequent writers who themselves present a contradictory picture. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Socratic_problem

² http://classics.mit.edu/Plato/meno.html

³ At one point Freud says unconscious content is collective, so to make a black and white distinction between Freud and Jung – a fairly common error – is inaccurate. See Sigmund Freud, Moses and Monotheism, p. 209, cited in R. J. Lifton with Eric Olson (eds.), Explorations in Psychohistory: The Wellfleet Papers, New York: Simon and Shuster, 1974 p. 90.

4 http://classics.mit.edu/Plato/meno.html