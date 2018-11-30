Skim reading is the new normal. The effect on society is profound

Source: Skim reading is the new normal. The effect on society is profound | Maryanne Wolf | Opinion | The Guardian

Comment: Back in high school one of our Canadian writing, style and grammar textbooks predicted that speed reading would become a valuable asset in the “modern” age. The authors of that textbook couldn’t have been more right. And this was way before the internet and the massive amounts of data that are still better organized by human beings than machines.