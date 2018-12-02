Gay people should not join Catholic clergy, Pope Francis says | World news | The Guardian

Gay people should not join Catholic clergy, Pope Francis says

Comment: This may seem to contradict his previous statement about not judging (“Who am I to judge him?”) but from spending time among Catholics, I have some insight into how many of them think.

They are actually a lot cleverer than most of us realize, often justifying their opinions with layers of what we might call “reserve theological thinking.” In other words, they say things that usually they can back up – according to their belief structures – if pressed to do so.

So how would the Pope probably defend his apparent contradiction here?

Quite easy really. He could just pull out the old, “love the sinner not the sin” line. It’s not biblical but St. Augustine said it, which for many Catholics is a good second best.

This separates the person from the perceived sinful behavior. So you’re not judging the person, per se, but rather, his or her actions. Only God can judge the person because only God knows them perfectly.

The rest of us only have a partial picture of what motivates others to make certain choices. Also, with additional factors like neurogenetic differences, abuse, peer pressure, stress, PTSD and possibly spiritual obsession, we do not know to what degree others are actually thinking clearly enough to make a good choice.