Is the Old Testament Still Relevant for Christians?

Source: Is the Old Testament Still Relevant for Christians? – Canon Fodder

Comment: I found the article didn’t really sink in as I skimmed it so I clicked on the suggested video (follow link above).

The author makes a good point about the OT giving us context. I think it’s also important to note that it gives us a reality check. Unlike so many “Wellness” sugar-coated philosophies, the OT doesn’t shy away from the dark side of humanity. Some might say it condones the dark side, and that’s a valid point of debate. But we can also say that the OT doesn’t repress the dark side either, which depth psychologists say ends up with disaster.

We still have wars today. And we still glorify the “heroes” of battle. Things haven’t really changed that much.

Jesus points us to the ideal of selfless love that we can strive to become. But who among us will actually achieve that?

A few saints, maybe.

So the OT also provides a psychohistorical context—not just the ethical, legalistic and theological roots of Christianity.