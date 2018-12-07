By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

Hanukah is for Muslim Jews for two reasons, One is because Hanukah (Hebrew for faithful dedication-Islam) refers to the rededication of the ancient Temple in Jerusalem after it was profaned in 168 BCE by an idol installed in it by the Syrian Greek king Antiochus IV.

The second reason is because Hanukah also refers to the dedication and valor of the Maccabees and all those who joined them in their resistance to the attempt by the ruling powers to force the Jews to abandon their God-given religion and conform to Greek forms of worship and culture (abandoning circumcision for example).

Those who resisted were Muslims (Arabic for faithful follows of God’s will) and their dedication eventually led to religious freedom and national independence for the Jews living in the Land of Israel.

The oppression of Judaism by Antiochus IV, the Syrian Greek king, was the first known attempt at suppressing a minority religion, but unfortunately not the last. Other well-known attempts were the three-century-long Roman persecution of Christianity and the persecution of Muhammad and his followers by the majority of pagan Arabs in Makka.

All three religions emerged from their varying periods of persecution stronger than ever, and this is the ongoing spiritual lesson of the Hanukah lamp that once lit by faithful believers, filled with hope and trust in God; lasts longer than anyone else thinks possible.

The history: In 200 BCE, King Antiochus III of Syria defeated Egypt and made the Land of Israel a part of the Seleucid Empire. King Antiochus III wanting to conciliate his new Jewish subjects guaranteed their right to “live according to their ancestral customs” and to continue to practice their religion in the Temple of Jerusalem.

However, in 175 BCE, his son Antiochus IV invaded Judea to put in power a pro-Syrian high Priest. As the ancient Jewish historian Josephus relates, “The king came upon the Jews with a great army, took their city by force, slew a great multitude of those that favored Egypt, and sent out his soldiers to plunder them without mercy.

He also spoiled the Jerusalem Temple (erecting an idol in it that looked like himself, and thus) put a stop to the daily offerings (to God) for three years and six months.”

The tradition: When the Temple in Jerusalem was looted and services stopped, Judaism was outlawed. In 167 BCE Antiochus IV (who named himself ‘Manifest God’) ordered an altar to Zeus be erected in the Temple. He banned circumcision and ordered pigs to be sacrificed at the altar of the Temple. This provoked a large-scale revolt.

The Second Book of Maccabees (6:3-11)relates the terrible details: ‘Harsh and utterly grievous was the onslaught of evil. The Syrian Greeks filled the Temple with debauchery and reveling; dallied with harlots and had intercourse with women within the sacred precincts. They also brought in things for sacrifice that were unfit.

The altar was covered with abominable offerings (pigs) which were forbidden by the Torah. A man could neither keep the Sabbath, nor observe the feasts of his fathers, nor so much as admit to being a Jew.

“At the suggestion of Ptolemy, a decree was issued to the neighboring Greek cities, that they should adopt the same policy toward the Jews and make them partake of the sacrifices, and should slay those who did not choose to change over to Greek customs. One could see, therefore, the misery that had come upon them.

For example, two women were brought in for having circumcised their children. These women they publicly paraded about the city, with their (dead) babies hung at their breasts, then were hurled down headlong from the wall. Others who had assembled in nearby caves, to observe the Sabbath day secretly, were betrayed to Philip and were all burned together, because their piety kept them from defending themselves, in view of their regard for that most holy (Sabbath) day.”

Mattityahu, a Jewish priest, and his five sons led a rebellion against Antiochus. They became known as HaMakabim (the Hammers). In 166 BCE Mattathias died, and Judah Makabee took his place as leader. By 165 BCE the Jewish revolt against the Seleucid monarchy was largely successful. The Temple was liberated and (Hanukah) rededicated. The festival of Hanukkah was instituted to celebrate this event.

The oil: Judah Makabee ordered the Temple to be purified, and a new altar to be built in place of the one polluted by pig’s blood. According to the Torah, pure olive oil was needed for the menorah in the Temple, which was required to burn day and night throughout the year.

However, there was only enough pure oil found to burn for one day, and it would take a week to prepare a fresh supply of pure oil for the menorah. Some said delay the Hanukah of the Temple for a week.

Others said kindle the Temple Menorah and pray for it to last until new pure oil could be made. The menorah was lit; and it did not go out prior to the arrival of the new pure oil. An eight-day festival was declared by the rabbis to commemorate this miracle.

The lights: Can be candles or oil lamps. Most Jewish homes have a special candelabrum referred to as a hanukkiah, or an oil lamp holder for Hanukkah, which holds eight lights plus the additional light used to light the others each day. The reason for the Hanukkah lights is not to “light the house within”, but rather to “illuminate the house without,” so passersby should see it and be reminded of the holiday’s miracle. So lamps are set up at a prominent window or near the door leading to the street.

A modern Hanukah tale I told my granddaughters: Aisha,Talyah and their parents were standing just outside their front door, admiring their newly lit Hanukiya, when a power failure occurred. The street lights went out. The house lights went out. It was dark almost everywhere around them.

The only lights they could see on the whole block were from the Hanukiya in the window of one house across the street, and from their own Hanukiya on the porch. After a few minutes, several of their neighbors, who did not want to sit in their dark houses, came over to join them.

“It is a good thing you have those candles.” said one neighbor. “I am afraid of the dark.”

“Why do you have the menorah outside?” asked another neighbor.

“It is an old tradition,” said Aisha. “Jews are supposed to publicize

the miracle of Hanukah to all the people around them.”

“You mean the oil that lasted for eight days.” said the neighbor who knew what a menorah was.

“Yes, “ said Aisha, “The oil is the symbol of hope and faith. If the Maccabees had not lit the lights in the restored Temple in Jerusalem, because they were afraid the lights would go out the next day, the miracle would not have happened.”

“You mean the miracle of the oil?”

“I mean the miracle that lots of times, things that you think will never happen, do happen if you do not give up. If the Maccabees had not lit the oil lamps, how would they have found out that the oil could last for eight days,” said Aisha.

And her sister Talyah added, “That is why we put the Hanukiya outside on the doorstep.”

“Aren’t you afraid the wind will blow out the lights?” asked the neighbor who was afraid of the dark..

“Most of the time it does on at least one or two evenings,” said Talya. “That is why we put another Hanukiya in the window. You should always trust in God, but if you can arrange for back up, you should do it. After all, you should not test God by expecting God to stop the winds every evening for eight days. Other people might need the wind.”

“I thought Hanukah was the festival of freedom.” said another neighbor. “What does all this have to do with freedom?”

Aisha answered, “Hanukah is a celebration of religious freedom; especially the freedom of all religious minorities to observe their religious practices with equal treatment and respect. But freedom is not only freedom from oppression.

It is also freedom to do the right things and to become a really good loving person. A free person is not free to oppress, hurt or insult other people or their religious’ beliefs. Freedom comes from fulfilling your responsibilities to other people, to nature, and to God.”

They all stood in the dark talking about the importance of trust in God, hope and religious freedom for all people. Each had something to say and add. They could have gone on and on for a long time but just then the power came on and the lights lit up.

The neighbors thanked the Cohen family for all they had learned, and the neighbor who was afraid of the dark said to them, “I think I will go to Church next Sunday.”

Other stories by Rabbi Maller are on his website: rabbimaller.com

Rabbi Maller is the author of a popular account of Jewish Mysticism entitled, “God, Sex and Kabbalah.” His most recent books are “Judaism and Islam as Synergistic Monotheisms’ and “Which Religion Is Right For You?: A 21st Century Kuzari” both available on Amazon.