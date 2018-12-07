On matters of spirituality, baby boomers are changing paths and writing their own scripts – The Boston Globe

Reelin’ in the Years – 2017 Wow. I’m already up to 2017. Last year… I’m 55 yrs in ’17 and really getting used to being single again. I’m not sure what I like better, being single or being in a relationship. My adult life has been about 50/50 either way so far. I find pros and cons in each circumstance. Sometimes […]

Vintage Audio Showdown – NAD 3155 vs Harmon Kardon HK 3270 As a kid, I liked playing around with radios and tape recorders, experimenting with different speakers and antennae just to see what would happen. We had a cottage on an island at Georgian Bay which, until the 1980s, had no hydro connection. So battery operated radio was my exclusive link to the outside world and […]

sad alien This is just a sketch I did tonight with a free VST plugin called Transition that randomizes your synth sound, according to presets or to your own design. http://www.vst4free.com/free_vst.php?plugin=Transition&id=2948 I have tried demos of the big VSTs that collectively you could pay a small fortune for. My most fun comes from creating my own sounds […] […]