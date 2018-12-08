Mental Illness, Suffering and Difference – How will we see things in ten thousand years?

Introduction

The other day I was talking with someone who said we’re all unique so outcomes for mental illness differ from person to person. I agreed on the “unique” part but searched for words to replace the idea of mental “illness.”

I wish I had a set phrase to use instead of always searching for more accurate and comprehensive words. But I don’t. Maybe that’s because each situation is, indeed, different. So a stock set of words might be effective in some situations but not in others.

Or maybe I just haven’t thought about it long enough. I’m not sure.

What I did say the other day, after searching for a moment, was that the term mental “illness” feeds into the medical model, calling up images of white lab coats, individuals as a bag of chemicals and, you guessed it, all the gratuitous scientism often associated with that imagery.

The word “illness” itself has several meanings. And the medical meaning is not the only one. But in the 21st century, it seems most folks are convinced that science is the way to go.

Science is almost like a new medieval religion because anyone who just wants to think for themselves and not mindlessly follow the herd is often ridiculed, marginalized and bullied, as we see with the current conversation about climate change.¹

But I digress. I’ve talked about the limits of science and its misuse as scientism elsewhere.

So what words did I choose to describe so-called mental illness, a term almost universally falling prey to scientism?

Well, I said something like, “I prefer mental difference, discomfort or unwellness,” feeling that I hadn’t really hit the nail on the head. However, the other person seemed to consider what I was saying, so maybe I didn’t do too badly.

Questions and Answers

Contemporary discourse about so-called mental illness often simplifies this complex physiological, psychological, sociological, evolutionary, philosophical and theological issue.

Those who suffer seem to differ from cultural norms, but perhaps not as much as we might suppose. Rising rates of antidepressant and other psychiatric drug use – even for children – make us wonder just how “different” suffering is. Possibly a highly visible group of outwardly functional individuals perpetuate the idea of suffering as deviance. Again, I’m not sure but just mention this as food for thought.

By the same token, suffering should never be romanticized nor ignored. Suffering itself is not really the issue. I wrote a paper about this in grad studies where I argued – using the tools of postmodernism – that a given interpretation of psychospiritual states is linked to power and politics.²

Sometimes suffering escalates and develops into behavior patterns that a society deems deviant and not just different. Afflicted individuals, themselves, often see themselves this way. Some arguably fall into the role of good patient, trying to please their doctor and the system. But several questions remain:

Why are these individuals different?

Why do they suffer?

What does it mean?

What is the best way to alleviate their suffering?

The answers to these questions are often dependent on a dominant paradigm, which likewise can be placed into general categories:

Biological accounts emphasize factors like genetics, physiology, diet, pollution and possible substance abuse. More recently discussions about epigenetics and neuroplasticity have become more important

Psychological studies and theories tend to focus on genetic predispositions (nature) and social conditioning (nurture)

Sociological perspectives consider factors like cross-cultural norms, economic disparity, gender, race, social power, violence, hypocrisy, corruption, and the corporate benefits of defining so-called mental illness as an illness, per se

Philosophical approaches try to define the problematic idea of mental illness and entertain some critiques of the predominant psychiatric view (e.g. Thomas Szaz).

Spiritually based answers from world religious traditions tend to include ideas of sin, taking another’s sins, intercession, impurity, spiritual attack (or spiritual warfare), obsession, possession, evil, ignorance, deception, curses, spiritual pollution, karma and karma transfer

Following up on the last point, many religions also accept predominant notions about mental illness. I recently saw a story about Muslims and mental illness. And Hindus in India can buy all the latest psychiatric drugs at their local streetside pharmacy.

Catholic teaching tends to combine current scientific and traditional religious beliefs. Catholics try to differentiate among redemptive suffering, avoidable suffering and suffering due to so-called mental illness.

The Catholic Catechism also mentions some lifestyle choices and behaviors as “grave disorders” and “perversions,” which may involve concepts of sin, nature, nurture, and the influence of Satan. Three good examples of this are abortion, homosexuality and masturbation, all of which for the Vatican are unacceptable evils.

Some Catholic priests and writers emphasize the idea of ‘spiritual warfare’ while other Catholics look to biogenetic or developmental causes for so-called mental illness.

Meanwhile, leading figures in depth and transpersonal psychology try to integrate several scientific and spiritual approaches when discussing mental health.

Recently, the importance of the idea of mental injury – in contrast to mental illness – has arisen. The notion of injury seems to suggest a greater chance for recovery, while Erving Goffman says the tag illness stigmatizes individuals. Goffman also writes that institutionalized treatments may fall short of a cure and, sadly, bring about a “destruction of life chances.”³

Past, Present and Future

Some futurists tend to focus on the interpretive and historically relative aspects of so-called mental illness.

If a person, for example, actually does intuit or read others’ thoughts but lives in a culture that, for the most part, doesn’t share this ability, the gifted intuitive might be ostracized and even treated for their “delusion.”

What if in ten thousand years humanity evolves to a point where mind-reading is the norm or perhaps is a rare and highly valued skill?

In this futuristic scenario, the person who doesn’t read minds might be seen as mentally ill or perhaps as a commoner. And 121st century historians might look back at many of today’s so-called mentally ill as tragic pioneers, treading along an evolutionary path strewn with the thorns of bias, ignorance and harsh treatment—not unlike how we in the 21st century look back with horror and disbelief at the legal persecution of so-called witches, often endorsed by the best universities and theological schools.

I don’t really have the answer to this complicated issue. But I feel it’s important to share my reflections.

Some say we have to deal with our world as it is today. Others want to try to make it better. Hopefully the next time you hear the term “mental illness,” a moment of reflection will follow. Far too often individuals mindlessly parrot what everybody else is saying.

Let’s not forget that we are human beings, not parrots.

—

¹ This conversation is actually more like a polemic. Think for yourself and you’re a denier, not a multifaceted thinker. Most people don’t even see the prevalent interpretation of climate change as ideological. That’s how thoroughly the ideology of science has swept over the globe and into the minds of men, women, teenagers and children. Instead of obligatory tithes, we have looming carbon taxes to alleviate guilt and to save humanity. And in place of authoritarian and corrupt church leaders squandering the public purse, smooth talking politicians who love to dance on the international stage are trying their best to adopt that role.

² The professor gave me an A in the course, winked and smiled in the halls, but nevertheless turned strange and authoritarian and withdrew postdoctoral support just before scholarship deadlines. Appeals for justice through all the proper channels were fruitless and sometimes insulting.

³ Goffman is a leading sociologist. See Erving Goffman, Asylums, New York: Anchor Books, 1961, p. 344.

Related » Athleticism, Demons, DSM-IV-TR, Michel Foucault, Illness, R. D. Laing, Madness, Occam’s razor, Science, Scientism, Shaman, Suffering, Thomas Szasz