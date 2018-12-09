Earthpages.org

Christians Viciously Attacked at Prayer Meeting By Hindu Militants – Christ News Today


The persecution of Christians in India has gained a vile twist. The Christian victims are now the ones being arrested after the attacks.

Opinion: You probably won’t see this on the mainstream news. However, Christians are the largest persecuted group in the world today. And many don’t care because, well, there is a widespread and deep-seated dislike for Christ.

Why?

Because he asks us to give up our lying, cheating and sinful ways.

Just like in days of old, where the good and innocent man was killed for trying to lead people to a wonderful place, some people don’t like those who hold a mirror to their sin.

For these people, the image in the mirror looks so ugly that they push it away as fast as possible.

Something to think about during the Christmas season.

 

