Is power a matter of top-down control, or is it distributed throughout society?

Source: Philosophy Talk: Foucault and Power | KALW

My takeaway of Foucault is that power or rather, discourses of power, have the ability to actually create notions of truth.

For example, the other day while watching Vikings this irritating ParticipACTION ad blocked the lower part of the screen.

ParticipACTION is a government-funded agency that promotes all things deemed physically healthy. It began in the 1970s as a government initiative with a deceptive ad – outright lying – about how the average 60-year-old Swede was in the same shape as the average 30-year-old Canadian.

What I find alarming is how so many people buy into some of the most specious of truth claims, providing they are presented with nicely photoshopped images.

I guess people have always been gullible and impressionable. But why, for example, are politicians and the general public not up in arms about the sheer amount of antidepressants peed into the water supply or kids being carelessly plied with psychiatric meds instead of main and pressing agenda of climate change?

Enter power, politics and, you guessed it, money.