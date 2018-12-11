New Blog Offers Electroshock Victims & Families a Forum to Speak Out

CCHR’s public awareness blog provides facts and warnings about electroconvulsive therapy and the need to ban it

Source: Digital Journal: A Global Digital Media Network

Opinion – The other day I revised an entry about so-called mental illness and how our culture tends to view it through a scientific lens, which often runs over into scientism. I tried to make the intro personable and revamped the entire entry. Initially, I had hoped to dumb it down but sometimes I have a hard time doing that.

So the entry just expanded as I added more and more details.

Not many likes. Maybe one or two.

Was it my inability to connect with readers or something else?

Maybe I’m right and our culture is just so thoroughly brainwashed by the scientific worldview that anyone who challenges it comes off like a nut or maybe a religious fundamentalist.

But facts are facts. And science often does make claims which are not scientific but rather unwarranted extrapolations of (already) biased research findings.

The problem, however, doesn’t end there.

When bogus science starts electrocuting vulnerable individuals and damaging their brains, we really have to wake up and say this is barbarous.

I couldn’t believe it when I learned a few years ago that psychiatrists still use ECT. When I was studying psych. in the 1980s, most people portrayed ECT as part of psychiatry’s dark days. A history of mistakes, with ECT being one of the bigger and most tragic of mistakes.

But it’s back.

Holy smokes.

If that is not a definition of madness, I don’t know what is.