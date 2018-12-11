Parapsychology: When did science give up on paranormal study?

Source: Parapsychology: When did science give up on paranormal study? | Alphr

Opinion: Probably when few significant results were found.

However, this does not mean that supernatural phenomena do not exist. It just means that they occur on their own schedule, not according to the dictates of a lab—that is, a humanly conceived experimental design.

I personally believe that genuine parapsychological events are in accord with God’s will. We have true insight and intuition because God gives it to us, and at the right time.

So trying to squeeze this dynamic into conventionally designed scientific experiments is like trying to put Niagara Falls in a test tube.

Silly and laughable.